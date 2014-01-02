U.S. Senate sets Monday vote on Janet Yellen to head Fed

WASHINGTON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate has set a Monday vote on President Barack Obama’s choice of Janet Yellen to chair the Federal Reserve and replace Ben Bernanke, according to a Senate Democratic leadership aide.

The Senate is expected to vote at around 5:30 p.m. EST (2230 GMT) Monday on Yellen, who would become the first woman to chair the U.S. central bank.

On Dec. 20, the Senate voted 59-34 to move forward with the nomination, indicating she had enough support to win confirmation. Bernanke’s second four-year term expires on Jan. 31.