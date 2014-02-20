FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate banking committee says Fed's Yellen to testify Feb. 27
#Market News
February 20, 2014

Senate banking committee says Fed's Yellen to testify Feb. 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will testify before U.S. lawmakers on Feb. 27 after a Senate panel previously canceled the original hearing date due to a recent snowstorm in Washington, D.C.

Yellen, who succeeded Ben Bernanke to become the first woman to head the Fed, will provide an update on the U.S. central bank’s semi-annual monetary policy report.

This marks her second delivery of the report on Capitol Hill. She will face the Senate Banking Committee at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT) on Feb. 27, the committee said.

She endured six hours of answering lawmakers’ questions at a House Financial Services Committee on February 11 when she first delivered the Fed’s semi-annual monetary-policy report.

