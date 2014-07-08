FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Yellen to appear before Senate Banking Committee on July 15
July 8, 2014

Fed's Yellen to appear before Senate Banking Committee on July 15

Howard Schneider

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will go before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on July 15 to deliver the latest report to Congress on monetary policy, the committee said on Tuesday.

The Fed chief delivers testimony on monetary policy twice a year to Senate and House committees. The date for the House hearing has not been announced, but it typically comes the day after the Senate holds its session.

Yellen’s visit to Capitol Hill next week comes as the Fed is shutting down the stimulus policies it used to combat the recession, and inching closer to a decision to begin raising interest rates.

House members also are considering legislation to tighten congressional oversight of the central bank. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)

