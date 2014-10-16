Yellen doesn't mention economy, monetary policy at Boston-area site

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen did not comment on the economy or monetary policy during a visit on Thursday to a Boston-area job development and education facility.

The Fed chair visited the Connect facility in Chelsea, Massachusetts ahead of a Friday conference on income inequality.

She spoke with officials and clients of the facility but did not take questions from media or issue remarks. (Reporting by Howard Schneider and Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Paul Simao)