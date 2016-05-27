FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Yellen says rate hike likely appropriate in coming months
May 27, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

Fed's Yellen says rate hike likely appropriate in coming months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should raise interest rates "in the coming months" if economic growth picks up as expected and jobs continue to be generated, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday.

"The economy is continuing to improve ... growth looks to be picking up," Yellen said in remarks in Boston. "If that continues and if the labor market continues to improve, and I expect those things to occur ... in the coming months such a move would be appropriate." (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)

