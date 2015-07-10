Yellen sees 'a little bit more slack' in labor market

CLEVELAND, July 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. labor market is not quite as tight as the current 5.3 percent unemployment rate suggests, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday, signaling she sees more room for low interest rates to help job conditions.

“You are absolutely right that by some metrics we have gone beyond maximum sustainable employment, and by others we haven‘t,” she said in answer to a question from a member of the audience after a speech here. The unemployment rate, she said, is the best single measure of labor market slack, but there are many others she also takes into consideration. “5.3 is pretty close, but at least my own judgement is there is a little bit more slack than that.”

She also said that the IMF’s view that the Fed should not raise interest rates until 2016 is “part of the spectrum of opinion.” (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)