Senate to vote on Yellen for Fed chair in December -Senate aide
November 21, 2013 / 4:21 PM / 4 years ago

Senate to vote on Yellen for Fed chair in December -Senate aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate aims to hold a vote in December to confirm Janet Yellen as the next chair of the Federal Reserve, a Senate Democratic leadership aide said on Thursday.

The current Fed No. 2 earlier won backing for her nomination from the Senate Banking Committee, which voted 14 to 8 to advance her confirmation to the full Senate for approval.

Yellen, nominated by President Barack Obama to replace current Fed chief Ben Bernanke when his term expires on Jan. 31, is widely expected to win confirmation without a hitch. She would become the first woman to lead the U.S. central bank.

