FedEx quarterly profit rises, falls short of analyst expectations

CHICAGO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Package delivery company FedEx Corp reported a 23 percent jump in quarterly profits on Wednesday driven by higher U.S. domestic package and international export volumes, but fell short of analyst expectations.

The Memphis-based company reported net income of $616 million for the quarter ending Nov. 30, compared with $500 million a year earlier. The company reported earnings per share of $2.14, compared with $1.57 in the same quarter last year. Wall Street analysts had expected earnings per share of $2.22.

FedEx reported revenue for the quarter of $11.9 billion, below analysts expectations of $11.99 billion. (Reporting By Nick Carey, Editing by Franklin Paul)