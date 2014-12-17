FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FedEx quarterly profit rises, falls short of analyst expectations
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

FedEx quarterly profit rises, falls short of analyst expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Package delivery company FedEx Corp reported a 23 percent jump in quarterly profits on Wednesday driven by higher U.S. domestic package and international export volumes, but fell short of analyst expectations.

The Memphis-based company reported net income of $616 million for the quarter ending Nov. 30, compared with $500 million a year earlier. The company reported earnings per share of $2.14, compared with $1.57 in the same quarter last year. Wall Street analysts had expected earnings per share of $2.22.

FedEx reported revenue for the quarter of $11.9 billion, below analysts expectations of $11.99 billion. (Reporting By Nick Carey, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.