FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FedEx workers at New Jersey facility vote against unionization
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2014 / 3:30 AM / 3 years ago

FedEx workers at New Jersey facility vote against unionization

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Workers at a Newark, New Jersey, FedEx Freight facility voted against joining a union on Wednesday, in a blow to a concerted drive by the Teamsters to unionize FedEx Corp.

“We are proud of our employees for doing their homework on the union and making an informed decision against third-party interference,” FedEx Freight said in a statement after the result was announced.

The Teamsters have scored their first ever ballot victories against FedEx in the past month, targeting its trucking unit at a time when the trucking industry is suffering from a shortage of drivers and wages are on the rise.

Workers at two FedEx Freight facilities voted in October for collective bargaining, while drivers at two other facilities voted against unionization.

The Teamsters have withdrawn a petition for a ballot in Pennsylvania, but have votes scheduled at four other FedEx Freight facilities this month.

Unlike the unionized workforce at its larger rival United Parcel Service Inc, only FedEx’s pilots are represented by a union. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.