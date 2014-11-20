Teamsters pull ballot petition for FedEx Freight Virginia facility

CHICAGO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Teamsters union on Thursday withdrew a petition asking for a secret ballot election for drivers at a Richmond, Virginia, facility of FedEx Corp’s trucking unit.

The Teamsters did not immediately respond to a query asking why the petition was withdrawn, but the decision comes a day after the union won a ballot at a FedEx facility in South Carolina and withdrew another petition in New Jersey.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has launched a concerted effort over the past two months to unionize FedEx Freight facilities and the trucking unit of logistics company Con-way Inc.

After many years of failed efforts, the FedEx Freight win on Wednesday marks the Teamsters’ third victory against Memphis-based FedEx. The union lost a ballot last month and has withdrawn two other ballot petitions filed with the National Labor Relations Board.

The Wednesday ballot at FedEx Freight’s Charlotte operation involved 222 drivers. The company has some 19,000 drivers nationwide and around 360 facilities.

The Teamsters have also won two ballots at Con-way Freight since September, but have lost three others.

Analysts see the lack of union representation at FedEx - where only its pilots are unionized - and Con-way as a competitive advantage. (Reporting By Nick Carey. Editing by Andre Grenon)