FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. fed funds rate remains at 0.12 pct
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 29, 2015 / 12:10 PM / in 2 years

U.S. fed funds rate remains at 0.12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.12 percent for a fifth day on Wednesday, according to Federal Reserve data released Thursday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.35 percent on Wednesday, compared with a range of 0.05 percent to 0.35 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.