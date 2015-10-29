U.S. fed funds rate remains at 0.12 pct

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.12 percent for a fifth day on Wednesday, according to Federal Reserve data released Thursday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.35 percent on Wednesday, compared with a range of 0.05 percent to 0.35 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)