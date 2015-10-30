U.S. fed funds rate holds at 0.12 pct after Fed decision

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.12 percent for a sixth day on Thursday, according to Federal Reserve data released Friday.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank left its policy rate target range unchanged at zero to 0.25 percent, but left the door open for a possible rate increase at its Dec. 15-16 meeting.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.31 percent on Wednesday, compared with a range of 0.06 percent to 0.35 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)