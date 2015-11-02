U.S. fed funds rate falls to 0.07 pct

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.07 percent on Friday from 0.12 percent the previous day, according to Federal Reserve data released Monday.

This matched the level last set on Sept. 30 as investors typically dump cash into the banking system at month-end.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.03 percent to 0.31 percent on Friday, compared with a range of 0.06 percent to 0.31 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)