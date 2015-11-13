FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. fed funds rate remains at 0.12 pct
November 13, 2015

U.S. fed funds rate remains at 0.12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.12 percent for an eighth day on Thursday, according to Federal Reserve data released on Friday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.35 percent, compared with 0.07 percent to 0.35 percent on Tuesday.

U.S. banks and the bond market were closed on Wednesday for the Veterans Day holiday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

