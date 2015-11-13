U.S. fed funds rate remains at 0.12 pct

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.12 percent for an eighth day on Thursday, according to Federal Reserve data released on Friday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.35 percent, compared with 0.07 percent to 0.35 percent on Tuesday.

U.S. banks and the bond market were closed on Wednesday for the Veterans Day holiday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)