U.S. fed funds rate highest in nearly 3 weeks

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent on Monday, which was its highest level in nearly three weeks, according to Federal Reserve data released on Friday.

On Friday, it averaged 0.12 percent for a ninth consecutive day.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.35 percent for a second day on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)