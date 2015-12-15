FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. fed funds rose to highest since August
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 15, 2015 / 1:33 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. fed funds rose to highest since August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets rose to its highest level since August as traders widely expect the central bank to hike rates for the first time in 9-1/2 years later this week.

The U.S. federal funds rate, which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.15 percent, up from 0.14 percent on Friday, according to Fed data released on Tuesday.

Monday’s rate level matched the level last seen on Aug. 24.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.07 percent to 0.31 percent, compared with 0.07 percent to 0.38 percent on Friday.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed’s policy-setting group, will begin a two-day meeting later Tuesday.

Traders and analysts forecast policy-makers would lift the target range on fed funds rate to 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent at the meeting from the current zero to 0.25 percent range that it adopted in December 2008 during the global credit crisis. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.