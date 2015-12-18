FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. fed funds rate hit highest in 7 years
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 18, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. fed funds rate hit highest in 7 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets rose to its highest level in seven years on Thursday after the central bank raised its policy rate target for the first time in nearly a decade on Wednesday.

The U.S. federal funds rate, which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.37 percent, up from 0.15 percent on Wednesday, according to Fed data released on Friday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.25 percent to 0.59 percent, compared with 0.08 percent to 0.55 percent on Wednesday.

The top end of Thursday’s range on the fed funds rate was the highest since Nov. 2, 2011 when it reached 0.65 percent.

In early Friday trading, the fed funds rate was quoted at 0.36-0.38 percent, compared with 0.35 percent late on Thursday, according to ICAP data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.