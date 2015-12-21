FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. fed funds rate holds at highest in 7 years
#Funds News
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
December 21, 2015 / 3:13 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. fed funds rate holds at highest in 7 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets held at its highest level in seven years on Friday after the central bank raised its policy rate target for the first time in nearly a decade last week.

The U.S. federal funds rate, which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.37 percent for a second day on Friday, according to Fed data released on Monday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.28 percent to 0.56 percent, compared with 0.28 percent to 0.59 percent on Thursday.

In early Monday trading, the fed funds rate was quoted at 0.35-0.37 percent, compared with 0.35 percent late on Friday, according to ICAP data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

