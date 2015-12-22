U.S. fed funds rate dips to 0.36 pct Monday

NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets slipped from a seven-year high on Monday along with decline with some short-term dollar borrowing costs.

The U.S. federal funds rate, which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.36 percent on Monday, compared with 0.37 percent on Friday, according to Fed data released on Tuesday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.25 percent to 0.56 percent, compared with 0.28 percent to 0.56 percent on Friday.

In early Tuesday trading, the fed funds rate was quoted at 0.35-0.37 percent, compared with 0.35 percent late on Monday, according to ICAP data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)