U.S. fed funds rate averages at 0.36 pct
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
December 23, 2015 / 1:14 PM / in 2 years

U.S. fed funds rate averages at 0.36 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. interest rate which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves averaged 0.36 percent for a second day on Tuesday, according to Fed data released on Wednesday.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.28 percent to 0.63 percent, compared with 0.25 percent to 0.56 percent on Monday.

In early Wednesday trading, the fed funds rate was quoted at 0.35-0.37 percent, compared with 0.35 percent late on Tuesday, according to ICAP data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

