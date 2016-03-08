FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2016 / 2:12 PM / a year ago

U.S. federal funds rate holds at 0.36 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy held at 0.36 percent for a second day on Monday, according to Fed data released on Tuesday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.34 percent to 0.50 percent with $72 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.

On Friday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.34 percent to 0.52 percent with $75 billion changing hands.

Meanwhile, the Fed’s overnight bank funding rate held at 0.37 percent for a fifth day on Monday.

This rate, which debuted a week ago, is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.

These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.15 percent to 0.43 percent on Monday, compared with 0.25 percent to 0.43 percent on Friday.

The New York Fed said Monday’s rate was based on $320 billion worth of loans, compared with $325 billion on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
