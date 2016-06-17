FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. fed funds rate edges up after FOMC meeting
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 17, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. fed funds rate edges up after FOMC meeting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy rose to 0.38 percent on Thursday, a day after policymakers left key interest rates unchanged, according to Fed data released on Friday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.36 percent to 0.56 percent with $72 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.

On Wednesday, the fed funds rate averaged 0.37 percent, trading in a range of 0.36 percent to 0.56 percent with $69 billion changing hands.

Meanwhile, the Fed’s overnight bank funding rate was 0.38 percent for a second day on Thursday.

This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.

These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.28 percent to 0.48 percent on Thursday, compared with Wednesday’s range of 0.28 percent to 0.45 percent.

The New York Fed said Thursday’s rate was based on $255 billion worth of loans, compared with $241 billion on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

