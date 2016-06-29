FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

U.S. fed funds rate rise pauses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy was unchanged on Tuesday, holding at its highest level since December 2008 during the height of the global credit crisis.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate was 0.41 percent for a second day on Tuesday. It traded in a range of 0.39 percent to 0.56 percent with $66 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands on Tuesday, New York Federal Reserve data released on Wednesday showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

