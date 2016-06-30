FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. fed funds rate remains at 0.41 pct
June 30, 2016

U.S. fed funds rate remains at 0.41 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy held steady on Wednesday at its highest level since December 2008 during the height of the global credit crisis.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate was 0.41 percent for a third day on Wednesday. It traded in a range of 0.39 percent to 0.56 percent with $63 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands on Wednesday, New York Federal Reserve data released on Thursday showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
