a year ago
U.S. fed funds rate falls at quarter-end
July 1, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

U.S. fed funds rate falls at quarter-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy fell on Thursday at the end of the second quarter from its highest level since December 2008 during the peak of the global financial crisis.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate was 0.30 percent, down from 0.41 percent on Wednesday and the lowest level in a month. It traded in a range of 0.25 percent to 0.56 percent with $46 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands on Thursday, New York Federal Reserve data released on Friday showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

