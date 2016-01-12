FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. fed funds rate holds at 0.36 pct
January 12, 2016 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. fed funds rate holds at 0.36 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. interest rate which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves averaged 0.36 percent for a sixth straight session on Monday, according to Fed data released on Tuesday.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.22 percent to 0.56 percent, compared with 0.25 percent to 0.63 percent on Friday.

In early Tuesday trading, the fed funds rate was quoted at 0.35-0.37 percent, compared with 0.35 percent late on Monday, according to ICAP data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

