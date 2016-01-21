FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. fed funds rate rises to highest in a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets rose to the highest level in a month on Wednesday, according to Fed data released on Thursday.

The U.S. federal funds rate, which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.37 percent, up from 0.36 percent on Tuesday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.32 percent to 0.63 percent, compared with 0.32 percent to 0.56 percent on Thursday.

In late Thursday morning trading, the fed funds rate was quoted at 0.35-0.37 percent, compared with 0.36 percent late on Wednesday, according to ICAP data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

