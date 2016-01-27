FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. fed funds rate remains at 0.38 pct
January 27, 2016 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. fed funds rate remains at 0.38 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets held at 0.38 percent on Tuesday, its highest level in over seven years, for a third straight day, according to Fed data released on Wednesday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, traded in a range of 0.33 percent to 0.56 percent for a second consecutive day ahead of the release of the latest policy statement from the Federal Reserve at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT).

Analysts widely forecast the Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank’s policy setting group, to leave its target range on the fed funds rate at 0.25-0.50 percent after raising it from zero to 0.25 percent in December. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

