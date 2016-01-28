FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. fed funds rate steady after FOMC statement
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 28, 2016 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. fed funds rate steady after FOMC statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets held at 0.38 percent for a fourth consecutive day on Wednesday after the central bank as expected left policy rate unchanged, according to Fed data released on Thursday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, traded in a range of 0.33 percent to 0.56 percent for a third consecutive day.

On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed’s policy setting group, to leave its target range on the fed funds rate at 0.25-0.50 percent after raising it from zero to 0.25 percent in December. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.