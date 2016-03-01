FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
March 1, 2016 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. fed funds rate falls to lowest in a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets fell to 0.29 percent on Monday, its lowest level in a month and down from 0.37 percent on Friday, according to Fed data released on Tuesday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, traded in a range of 0.25 percent to 0.56 percent, compared with a range of 0.30 percent to 0.56 percent on Friday.

On Wednesday, the New York Federal Reserve will publish a revamped version of the effective fed funds rate and will debut its overnight bank funding rate.

Reporting by Richard Leong

