U.S. fed funds rate rises to 0.37 pct

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy rose to 0.37 percent on Tuesday, up from 0.36 percent on Monday, according to Fed data released on Wednesday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.35 percent to 0.50 percent with $67 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.

On Monday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.35 percent to 0.50 percent with $67 billion changing hands.

Meanwhile, the Fed’s overnight bank funding rate held at 0.37 percent for an 11th day on Tuesday.

This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.

These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.29 percent to 0.42 percent on Tuesday.

The New York Fed said Tuesday’s rate was based on $302 billion worth of loans, compared with $304 billion on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)