March 24, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

U.S. fed funds rate stays at 0.37 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy remained at 0.37 percent for a seventh day on Wednesday, according to Fed data released on Thursday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.32 percent to 0.55 percent with $65 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.

On Tuesday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.33 percent to 0.55 percent with $66 billion changing hands.

U.S. financial markets will close on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.

Meanwhile, the Fed’s overnight bank funding rate held at 0.37 percent for a 17th day on Wednesday.

This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.

These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.25 percent to 0.43 percent for a second day on Wednesday.

The New York Fed said Wednesday’s rate was based on $295 billion worth of loans, compared with $310 billion on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

