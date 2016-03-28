U.S. fed funds rate remains at 0.37 pct

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy remained at 0.37 percent for a ninth day on Friday, according to Fed data released on Monday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.30 percent to 0.56 percent with $68 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.

On Thursday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.35 percent to 0.56 percent with $64 billion changing hands.

Meanwhile, the Fed’s overnight bank funding rate held at 0.37 percent for a 19th day on Friday.

This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.

These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.01 percent to 0.55 percent on Friday, compared with Thursday’s range of 0.24 percent to 0.55 percent.

The New York Fed said Friday’s rate was based on $96 billion worth of loans, compared with $94 billion on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)