U.S. fed funds rate holds at 0.37 pct

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy remained at 0.37 percent for a 12th day on Wednesday, according to Fed data released on Thursday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.35 percent to 0.56 percent with $73 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.

On Tuesday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.30 percent to 0.55 percent with $69 billion changing hands.

Meanwhile, the Fed’s overnight bank funding rate held at 0.37 percent for a 22nd day on Wednesday.

This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.

These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.25 percent to 0.48 percent on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday’s range of 0.25 percent to 0.43 percent.

The New York Fed said Wednesday’s rate was based on $301 billion worth of loans, compared with $295 billion on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)