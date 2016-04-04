U.S. fed funds rate rises to 0.37 pct

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - The interest rate banks charge each other to borrow rose on Friday as loan demand rebounded at the start of the second quarter after hitting its lowest level since the end of December, according to Fed data released on Monday.

The U.S. rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy climbed to 0.37 percent on Friday.

On Thursday, the average, or effective, fed funds rate was 0.25 percent, which was the lowest since 0.20 percent on Dec. 31, 2015.

The fed funds rate on Friday traded in a range of 0.34 percent to 0.55 percent with $72 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.

On Thursday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.20 to 0.56 percent with $50 billion changing hands.

Meanwhile, the Fed’s overnight bank funding rate returned to 0.37 percent on Friday, up from 0.25 percent on Thursday.

This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.

Thursday’s figure was the lowest since its debut on March 2.

These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.25 percent to 0.44 percent on Friday, compared with Thursday’s range of 0.15 percent to 0.55 percent.

The New York Fed said Friday’s rate was based on $292 billion worth of loans, compared with $181 billion on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)