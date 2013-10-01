FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama's FERC nominee Binz withdraws, cites Senate hurdles
October 1, 2013 / 12:32 PM / 4 years ago

Obama's FERC nominee Binz withdraws, cites Senate hurdles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama’s pick to lead the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Ron Binz, said on Tuesday he was stepping aside, noting that his nomination was unlikely to pass a key Senate panel.

“I am withdrawing so that the President can move forward with another nominee, allowing the FERC to continue its important work with a full complement of commissioners,” Binz said in a statement.

“It appears that my nomination will not be reported favorably by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee,” he said. (Reporting by Ros Krasny and Susan Heavey)

