Obama's FERC nominee Binz withdraws, cites Senate hurdles

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama’s pick to lead the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Ron Binz, said on Tuesday he was stepping aside, noting that his nomination was unlikely to pass a key Senate panel.

“I am withdrawing so that the President can move forward with another nominee, allowing the FERC to continue its important work with a full complement of commissioners,” Binz said in a statement.

“It appears that my nomination will not be reported favorably by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee,” he said. (Reporting by Ros Krasny and Susan Heavey)