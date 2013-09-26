White House urges Senate to confirm Binz as FERC chairman

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s pick for the head of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Ron Binz, is qualified for the role and the U.S. Senate should move quickly to confirm the appointment, White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Thursday.

Carney was asked whether the White House was looking for a new candidate to head up the regulatory agency amid reports that several Republican senators and at least one Democratic senator would oppose the nomination. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Mark Felsenthal and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Sandra Maler)