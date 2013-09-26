FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House urges Senate to confirm Binz as FERC chairman
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
Trump's tax plan
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Coal
September 26, 2013 / 6:02 PM / 4 years ago

White House urges Senate to confirm Binz as FERC chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s pick for the head of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Ron Binz, is qualified for the role and the U.S. Senate should move quickly to confirm the appointment, White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Thursday.

Carney was asked whether the White House was looking for a new candidate to head up the regulatory agency amid reports that several Republican senators and at least one Democratic senator would oppose the nomination. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Mark Felsenthal and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.