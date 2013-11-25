Commissioner LaFleur named acting chair of FERC

WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Commissioner Cheryl LaFleur has been named acting chairwoman of U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the agency said on Monday.

The previous chairman, Jon Wellinghoff, left FERC on Sunday.

LaFleur joined the commission in 2010 after a long career in the electric and natural gas industry, including a stint as acting chief executive officer at the utility company National Grid USA, a subsidiary of National Grid Plc.

FERC regulates elements of the U.S. natural gas, electricity, oil and hydropower industries.