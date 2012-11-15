FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US FERC launches probe of two natgas pipeline companies
#Market News
November 15, 2012

US FERC launches probe of two natgas pipeline companies

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission said on Thursday it was investigating two
natural gas pipeline companies for possibly overcharging their
customers.
    FERC said Wyoming Interstate Company, owned by El Paso
Pipeline Partners, and Viking Gas Transmission Company,
owned by ONEOK Partners, may be charging unjust and
unreasonable rates for use of their pipelines.
    The investigation was spurred by cost and revenue data the
companies submitted to FERC for 2010 and 2011.  
    "FERC staff's analysis of this information indicates that
current rates may allow the companies to recover revenue
substantially more than their actual costs of service," the
commission said.
    Both companies now have 75 days to turn over a full cost and
revenue study.     
    The Wyoming Interstate Company operates 800 miles of
pipeline in Wyoming, Utah and Colorado, while the Viking
pipeline system connects four major pipelines serving North
Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

