UBS loses bid to dismiss FHFA mortgage debt case

May 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected UBS AG’s bid to dismiss a federal regulator’s lawsuit accusing it of misleading Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac into buying billions of dollars of risky mortgage debt.

The case is one of 17 brought last year against various banks by the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the conservator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Friday’s decision by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan is the first to consider a motion to dismiss.

In her decision, Cote denied UBS’ motion to dismiss the FHFA’s securities law claims, and granted its motion to dismiss the regulator’s negligent misrepresentation claims.