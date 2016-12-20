FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
U.S. investigates 1 million Fiat Chrysler vehicles for roll-away crashes
#Market News
December 20, 2016 / 10:53 AM / 8 months ago

U.S. investigates 1 million Fiat Chrysler vehicles for roll-away crashes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is launching an investigation into about 1 million newer Fiat Chrysler Ram pickup trucks and SUVs after receiving complaints the vehicles rolled away after being parked, it said on Tuesday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said it is cooperating with the government investigation that covers the 2013-2016 model year Ram 1500 pickup truck and 2014-2016 Dodge Durango SUV. The government said it has reports of 25 crashes from owners alleging vehicle roll-away and 9 injuries and urged drivers to set the parking brake before exiting the vehicles.

The vehicles under investigation have an electronic rotary control for driver gear selections that is different to the shifter that Fiat Chrysler recalled earlier this year for roll away issues.

In April, Fiat Chrysler recalled more than 1.1 million cars and SUVs worldwide because the vehicles may roll away after drivers exit. (Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by Louise Heavens)

