(Adds Jaguar Land Rover comment, safety expert comment)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Dec 20 U.S. vehicle safety officials
said on Tuesday they have launched an investigation into about a
million Fiat Chrysler Ram pickup trucks and SUVs prompted by
complaints by some owners that the vehicles rolled away and
crashed after being parked.
The issues being investigated by the U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration are similar the one cited in the
June death in Los Angeles of Russian-born actor Anton Yelchin of
the recent "Star Trek" movies.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said it is cooperating
with the government investigation covering the 2013-2016 model
year Ram 1500 pickup truck and 2014-2016 Dodge Durango SUV.
NHTSA said it has received reports from owners of 25 crashes and
nine injuries alleging vehicle roll-away.
The agency's investigation could lead it to order a recall
if the vehicles are found to be unsafe. In the meantime, the
agency and Fiat Chrysler urged drivers to set the parking brake,
in addition to placing the transmission into park, before
exiting the vehicles.
The vehicles under investigation have an electronic rotary
control for driver gear selections that differs from the shifter
that Fiat Chrysler recalled earlier this year for roll-away
issues.
In April, Fiat Chrysler recalled more than 1.1 million cars
and SUVs worldwide because the vehicles may roll away after
drivers exited, thinking they put them in park.
The problem in those recalled Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300
sedans and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs has been tied to at least 68
injuries, 266 crashes and 308 reports of property damage, the
U.S. government said. Fiat Chrysler's recall fix was a software
upgrade that automatically shifts the vehicles to park in
certain circumstances, and 53 percent of the vehicles have been
equipped with the new software, the company said on Tuesday.
Yelchin, 27, was killed in a roll-away crash in a recalled
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Yelchin died after his SUV rolled
backward in the steep driveway of his Los Angeles home and
pinned him against a brick wall and a fence. In August, his
parents sued Fiat Chrysler for negligence and product liability
claims in California.
NHTSA blamed the recall on a confusing shifter design that
resulted in higher error rates by drivers during attempted
shifts to park. Fiat Chrysler has changed the design of the
shifter to make it similar to a standard mechanical shifter.
U.S. regulators have investigated a number of roll-away
issues in recent years.
On Tuesday, NHTSA also opened an investigation into 39,000
2012-2014 Jaguar Land Rover Ltd Land Rover Evoque
and 2013 Jaguar XF vehicles after seven complaints of vehicles
rolling away and four injuries were reported. Like the Fiat
Chrysler vehicles under investigation, they have rotary
transmission switches to control driver gear selections.
A spokesman for Jaguar Land Rover said the company is
cooperating with the investigation.
Michelle Krebs, senior analyst at the Autotrader.com online
vehicle marketplace, said the move away from traditional gear
shifts by a rising number of automakers has left many consumers
confused in the driver's seat.
"We need to educate consumers as to how it works, and, if
you're going to reinvent something that people are very familiar
with, you'd better make sure it works perfectly," Krebs said.
In 2012, Honda Motor Co recalled 871,000 vehicles
that could roll away after the ignition key has been removed.
The Japanese automaker said a part in the ignition interlock
could become damaged or worn, enabling the key to be removed
even if the vehicle's transmission lever has not been shifted
into park.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Louise Heavens and
Will Dunham)