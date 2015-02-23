Obama presses new rule for broker advice on retirement investments

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will direct the Department of Labor on Monday to proceed with writing a new rule that would require Wall Street brokers to follow tighter standards when advising clients on retirement plans, administration officials said.

The rule would mandate that brokers follow a “fiduciary standard” to prioritize clients’ interests over brokers’ interests, they said. The proposal is opposed by financial firms and many Republicans.

The move would cut back on hidden fees that financial advisers can pocket when steering clients into more expensive products that may not be the best option for the investor, officials said. Such practices cost working- and middle-class families $17 billion a year, according to the White House. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)