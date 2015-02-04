U.S. audit watchdog to review standard-setting after criticism

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The top U.S. auditing industry watchdog pledged Wednesday to launch a review into its internal process for how it sets new audit standards for the sector, after federal regulators complained the process is painfully slow.

Public Company Accounting Oversight Board Chairman Jim Doty, in a hearing before U.S. securities regulators, said that the review will help the PCAOB “advance standard-setting initiatives more efficiently.”

The PCAOB was created by Congress in 2002 to inspect, police and write rules for the auditing industry - in an effort to better oversee the sector in the wake of the Enron and Worldcom accounting scandals.

Doty’s pledge comes after James Schnurr, the new chief accountant at the Securities and Exchange Commission, criticized the PCAOB in a speech late last year for the pace and prioritization of its policy-making agenda.

In that speech, Schnurr created some waves when he said some of the most important quality control audit projects “have been moving too slowly.”

Some critics have questioned why the board has only completed about 18 core audit standards and others have lingered on the agenda for years.

Moreover, the industry has been upset with a number of items Doty pushed in his tenure that were geared toward improving transparency and reducing conflicts of interest.

One such measure, which called for considering whether audit firms should rotate clients periodically to bolster auditor independence, was scrapped after a backlash on Capitol Hill.

Another, which would require audit firms to disclose the names of partners who work on audits, is still active.

SEC Republican Commissioner Dan Gallagher on Wednesday was critical of the amount of time the PCAOB spent on disclosure projects, saying its time would be better spent on core audit rules such as standards on fair values.

The board’s priorities, he said, need to be “re-examined.”

Doty told Gallagher he believes the PCAOB is striking the proper balance between disclosure and performance audit rule-writing.

He also said the PCAOB will soon seek comments on a potential compromise for the rule requiring firms to disclose the name of the audit partner.

It would allow companies to choose whether they wish to disclose the information in the audit report filed with the company’s financial statements, or in a new type of form that would be filed with the PCAOB.

This approach aims to address the industry’s concerns that disclosing the name in company filings could increase legal liability. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Andrew Hay)