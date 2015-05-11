FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House panel issues subpoenas to NY Fed, DOJ and Treasury
May 11, 2015

U.S. House panel issues subpoenas to NY Fed, DOJ and Treasury

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - A key U.S. House of Representatives committee has issued subpoenas to the New York Federal Reserve, the U.S. Treasury Department and the Department of Justice for documents related to the debt ceiling and prosecutions of large banks.

The House Financial Services Committee said it is demanding documents from the Treasury and the Justice departments concerning the prosecutions of big banks. It is also seeking documents from the Treasury and New York Fed pertaining to debt ceiling contingency plans. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)

