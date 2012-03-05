FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Japan warns U.S. on perils of Volcker rule
March 5, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 6 years ago

Bank of Japan warns U.S. on perils of Volcker rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - A top Bank of Japan official on Monday warned U.S. regulators that the Volcker rule restricting trading by banks on their own account could affect the liquidity of sovereign debt markets.

If the Volcker rule does not exempt foreign debt from banks’ trading restrictions, it could affect the liquidity of countries’ debt markets, Kiyohiko Nishimura, the Bank of Japan’s deputy governor said at the Institute of International Bankers conference in Washington.

U.S. regulators are under pressure to craft the Volcker rule so that it does not restrict trading in countries’ foreign debt.

