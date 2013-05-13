FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four children, two adults die in Pennsylvania house fire -report
May 13, 2013 / 1:51 PM / 4 years ago

Four children, two adults die in Pennsylvania house fire -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - A late-night house fire in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, has killed four children and two adults, a television station reported on Monday.

A Schuylkill County dispatcher told Philadelphia’s NBC10 that the fire broke out just before midnight on Sunday. Firefighters said no one inside the house made it out alive, the station said.

The victims were identified as a 30-year-old man, his four children and his sister-in-law, 26.

Video shot by FireandFilm.com shows heavy flames shooting out of nearly every window as firefighters battled the blaze.

The cause was under investigation. A fire official told NBC10 that the fire may have started in the kitchen.

Four firefighters suffered minor injuries, the station said. Police and fire department spokesmen were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Lisa Von Ahn)

