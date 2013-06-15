FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 6-Rain, calm winds help firefighters tame deadly Colorado blaze
June 15, 2013 / 12:40 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 6-Rain, calm winds help firefighters tame deadly Colorado blaze

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds increased estimate of homes destroyed)
    By Keith Coffman
    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 14 (Reuters) - Rain and calmer
winds helped firefighters tame a deadly wildfire ranked as
Colorado's most destructive on record as authorities reported
making significant headway on Friday in curtailing a blaze that
has destroyed nearly 420 homes outside Colorado Springs.
    The fire has charred roughly 24 square miles (6,215
hectares) of rolling, wooded terrain northeast of Colorado's
second-largest city since it started on Tuesday, killing two
people and forcing some 38,000 to flee their homes.
    A firefighting force estimated to include some 800 personnel
- along with air tankers and water-dropping helicopters - had
carved containment lines around 30 percent of the blaze's
perimeter, up from 5 percent on Thursday.
    Fire managers expect it will take nearly another week to
fully corral the blaze, but the outlook improved as rain showers
moved into the area at midday following an encouraging night on
the fire lines that El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa called a
"turning point."
    Overcast skies, cooler temperatures and the absence of
strong, erratic winds that stoked the blaze during its first
three days also were cited as factors in the subsiding fire.
    "We had a real good day without wind," Maketa told a news
conference as he announced that some evacuated areas were being
reopened to residents. "The rain made a tremendous impact.
    "If you look at it as a fight, we got our tails kicked for a
couple of days ... and I think today we delivered some blows."
    While officials cautioned that conditions could change again
for the worse, Rich Harvey of the U.S. Forest Service said there
was "no significant progress by the fire in any direction
today."
    Aerial photos of devastated areas showed large swaths of
obliterated neighborhoods with bare, blackened trees and houses
reduced to cinders and rubble.
    Governor John Hickenlooper said after touring the fire zone
on Friday that he was struck by the "the randomness" of the
destruction.
    "There are places where few trees were left alone and the
homes were burned to the ground. And then areas where the trees
burned and the houses were fine," he said.
    The bulk of the destroyed homes were lost in the first 24
hours of the fire, Maketa said. The remains of two people killed
on Tuesday night, in the midst of an evacuation attempt as
flames closed in, were pulled from the wreckage of their garage
on Thursday.     
    
    EVACUATION ORDERS LIFTED
    But the news was notably more upbeat a day later.
Firefighters with bulldozers managed to clear a buffer between
the western edge of the blaze and the city limits of Colorado
Springs. 
    Officials also lifted evacuation orders for the northern tip
of the city, comprising more than 1,000 homes, along with some
adjacent communities on its outskirts where some 4,000 to 5,000
people had been forced to flee.
    Maketa said an investigation into the two fire-related
deaths as possible homicides did not necessarily mean
authorities suspect arson, although officials said the cause
appears to be of human origin.
    "When I say, 'homicide investigation,' it's because we have
two deceased people (and) that means we investigate it as a
crime until we prove otherwise," he said.
    Although no additional structures burned overnight, the
running tally of confirmed losses climbed by nearly 60 homes on
Friday. By Friday evening an El Paso County Sheriff's Office
website said 419 homes had been destroyed with another 15
damaged.
    That figure surpasses the previous record of 346 dwellings
destroyed last year on the northwestern fringe of Colorado
Springs by the so-called Waldo Canyon fire, then deemed the most
destructive blaze in state history.
    Catastrophe modeling company AIR Worldwide, whose software
is used by the insurance industry to predict losses, said the
houses within the fire's perimeter had a total value of about
$500 million. Ultimate losses could be less than that, depending
on how badly damaged the houses were.
    The estimated cost of fighting the fire through Thursday was
put at $2 million, Harvey said.
    The Black Forest blaze, named for the community near where
it started, was the largest of several burning across Colorado
this week and has underscored concerns that prolonged drought
conditions could intensify this year's fire season in the
western United States.

 (Additional reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles;
Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Eric Walsh
and Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
