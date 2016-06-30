FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michelle Obama campaigns for girls' education in Madrid
June 30, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Michelle Obama campaigns for girls' education in Madrid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Michelle Obama was joined by Spain's Queen Letizia in Madrid on Thursday on the last leg of a trip to promote girls' education in poorer countries and raise awareness of gender inequalities.

Addressing about 600 young women, many of them students, Obama shared stories from visits to Liberia and Morocco and highlighted the struggle many girls there faced to go to school.

"Every one of us has the power and obligation to be a champion for girls around the world," Obama said. She urged the audience to stand up to inequalities they might also face in the workplace or school.

"In countries like Spain and the United States, men and women are often held to very different standards," she said, adding, in a nod to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton: "I'm pleased to say that this year, for the first time in U.S. history, we might just elect a female president."

The first lady was accompanied by her daughters Malia and Sasha and her mother on the six-day tour to highlight the work of Let Girls Learn, a U.S. government initiative she launched with U.S. President Barack Obama in 2015.

Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Paul Day and Janet Lawrence

