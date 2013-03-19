FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
USDA pares farm payments by $152 million due to budget sequester
#Credit Markets
March 19, 2013 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

USDA pares farm payments by $152 million due to budget sequester

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will trim payments to 350,000 farmers by about $152 million to comply with automatic spending cuts that took effect at the start of this month, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Tuesday.

Vilsack said the money would come out of the $5 billion-a-year direct-payment subsidy, which is paid in the fall, to offset reductions due in three USDA programs that have already disbursed money to farmers.

During a speech to trade group officials, Vilsack said comparatively small amounts are due for each farmer, so it would be more efficient to pro-rate the direct-payment subsidy than to ask the farmers for a refund on checks already cut.

“We think it’s less disruptive,” he said.

Affected are the Milk Income Loss Contract subsidy to dairy farmers, the Supplemental Revenue Assistance program (SURE) and the Noninsured Assistance Program (NAP).

SURE and NAP are insurance-like programs that cover losses due to bad weather. (Reporting by Charles Abbott; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
